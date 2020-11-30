Police re-arrests four inmates who escaped from Edo custodial centre

Police on Monday confirmed the re-arrest of four inmates who escaped from the Oko Correctional Centre in Edo State last month.

The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, who paraded the quartet before journalists at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, said one of the four men, Onorede Benjamin, a condemned inmate, was involved in car snatching just 30 minutes after escaping from custody.

He added that Benjamin and three other inmates had allegedly stolen four cars since leaving the prison.

The other men are – Adebayo Opeyemi, who is an ex-soldier, Peter Osas, and Hudu Musa.

Mba said Benjamin, who was the leader of the gang, drove the stolen vehicle all the way to Kaduna State, where it was eventually sold with the help of Musa.

Suspected hoodlums had on October 21 attacked the Benin and Oko custodial centres in Edo State and freed 1,993 inmates.

The Force spokesman said: “Today, we have four persons, who escaped from Oko Correctional Centre in Edo State.

“As soon as they escaped from prison, they forged a new alliance.

“Between them, they had within this short period snatched a total of four vehicles, including a Toyota Venza SUV.

We also have Alhaji Musa, who broke the record of stealing 18 cars in a space of 90 days.”

