Police re-arrests suspect linked to kidnap, murder of Anambra lawmaker

Police operatives in Anambra have rearrested one of the suspects allegedly involved in the kidnapping and gruesome murder of a member of the State House of Assembly, late Mr. Justice Azuka.

Azuka was a lawmaker representing Onitsha 1 Constituency in the Assembly before his death.

The lawmaker was kidnapped by gunmen on December 24, 2024, while returning home at Ugwunapampa Road, Inland Town, Onitsha.

The police and other sister security agencies later recovered his lifeless body on the Second Niger Bridge on February 6.

The fleeing suspects, who were among 11 others detained in connection with the alleged murder, escaped when they led operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, in search of one Tochukwu Akolisa.

Akolisa was fingered by the suspects as one of those buying off their victims’ vehicles and other valuables.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday in Onitsha.

According to the spokesman, the suspect’s re-arrest followed a painstaking and intelligence-led operation by the command.

READ ALSO: Police arrests nine over Anambra lawmaker’s murder

He said: “The suspect, who had previously escaped custody, was tracked across multiple states within Nigeria and even into a neighbouring West African country.

“He was eventually apprehended on May 7, in Asaba, the Delta capital.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the suspect attempted to escape arrest but was swiftly subdued and sustained a gunshot wound to the leg in the process.

“The command in its continued commitment to transparency and accountability, has briefed relevant stakeholders including the family of the late lawmaker and the leadership of the Anambra House of Assembly.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now