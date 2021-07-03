Politics
Police reacts to girl’s death during Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos, denies firing bullets at venue
The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to the death of a 14-year-old girl during a rally organised by promoters of the Yoruba Nation agenda at the Ojota area of the state.
The girl, a hawker, was reportedly killed by a stray bullet fired by the police.
The command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, who reacted to the incident in a statement issued on Saturday evening, described the report as a rumour and a calculated attempt to create confusion and fears in the minds of the people.
READ ALSO: Police begins show-of-force in Lagos ahead of proposed Yoruba Nation mega rally
He said police operatives deployed to the venue of the rally did not fire a single bullet during the demonstration.
According to him, the girl’s corpse was wrapped and abandoned behind MRS Filling Station, inward Maryland, which is more than two kilometres from the venue of the rally.
The spokesman stressed that the location where the corpse was found was on the other side of the venue, and had dried blood stains suggesting that it was not fresh.
He said: “After a close look at the corpse, a wound suspected to be from a sharp object was seen on it.”
Adejobi said the claim that a police bullet killed the young girl was false and mischievous.
Victor Uzoho
