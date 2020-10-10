Latest Metro

Police reacts to reported shooting of #ENDSARS protesters in Oyo

October 10, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State Police Command on Saturday dismissed reports that its personnel shot #ENDSARS protesters in Ogbomoso.

Some youths had on Saturday stormed major streets in Ogbomoso and demanded the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

One of the protesters was said reportedly shot by the police in the process.

However, the command spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said in a statement in Ibadan that the police did not shoot any protester.

He said the protesters were allowed to show their grievances for over one hour.

READ ASLO: Buhari orders IGP to reform FSARS

Fadeyi said: “According to the information I gathered from the officers monitoring the protest, the police did not fire a shot at anybody.

“The protesters were allowed to carry out their protest and express their grievances until when some of them wanted to forcefully enter the police station with a view to attacking it.

“The police only fired teargas to disperse the protesters. They did not fire shot at anybody as widely reported.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */