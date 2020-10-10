Police reacts to reported shooting of #ENDSARS protesters in Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command on Saturday dismissed reports that its personnel shot #ENDSARS protesters in Ogbomoso.

Some youths had on Saturday stormed major streets in Ogbomoso and demanded the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

One of the protesters was said reportedly shot by the police in the process.

However, the command spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said in a statement in Ibadan that the police did not shoot any protester.

He said the protesters were allowed to show their grievances for over one hour.

READ ASLO: Buhari orders IGP to reform FSARS

Fadeyi said: “According to the information I gathered from the officers monitoring the protest, the police did not fire a shot at anybody.

“The protesters were allowed to carry out their protest and express their grievances until when some of them wanted to forcefully enter the police station with a view to attacking it.

“The police only fired teargas to disperse the protesters. They did not fire shot at anybody as widely reported.”

