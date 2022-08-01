Police rearrests another inmate of Kuje prison in Niger

Police operatives in Niger State have rearrested one of the inmates who escaped from the Kuje correctional centre, Abuja, last month.

Members of the Islamic State of West Africa on July 5 raided the correctional centre and freed hundreds of inmates, including terrorists detained in the facility.

Police in the state rearrested one of the inmates on July 11 while at least seven others had been picked up in Ogun, Benue and Kaduna States.

The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Minna, said operatives of the Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) attached to the command arrested the inmate in his residence in Minna.

He said: “Police operatives attached to Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) of the Command on July 31 at about 0700 hours arrested one John Ijamu of Apa LGA, Benue State but residing along Mandela road, Minna.

“He confessed that he escaped from the custodial facility during the attack along with other inmates.”

