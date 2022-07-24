Metro
Police recover guns from fleeing suspected robbers in Lagos
Police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have recovered two guns and one cartridge from fleeing armed robbers at Orile-Iganmu area of Lagos State.
The Commander of RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday.
He said: “The Command, acting on credible intelligence, directed one of the squad’s tactical teams to patrol the area to forestall criminal activities in the environment.
“The directive was premised on the discovery of nocturnal movement of some strange faces in the area.
“The team had during patrol of the area at about 2:00 a.m. heard sounds of gunshots and raced to the scene.
READ ALSO: Police arrests two suspected vandals of bridge rails in Lagos
“The suspects on sighting the team dropped an object and fled the scene.
“The policemen recovered two locally- made shot guns and one live cartridge near the point the men were spotted.”
Egbeyemi said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had ordered the operatives to fish out the suspects.
“The CP, while commending the team, has ordered a full-scale investigation and a sustained hunt for the fleeing criminals,” the commander added.
