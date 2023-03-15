Police recovers 23 illegal firearms in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have recovered 23 illegal firearms and ammunition from miscreants in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the command would continue to mop up illicit arms in the state.

The spokesman said: “Recovered 23 illegal firearms from the hands of miscreants in the state include nine AK47 rifles, seven assorted locally-made firearms, one Light Assault Rifle (LAR) and six Dane guns.

“Others are 18 rifle magazines, 87 rounds of live ammunition of different calibers were equally recovered, 22 rounds of live 7×62.51mm NATO ammunition, 58 rounds of live 7×62.39mm and ammunition 7 9mm live ammunition.

“Also recovered were four machetes, one knife, and three military camouflages.”

He also the people of adequate security during Saturday’s gubernatorial and state assembly elections in the state.

“The approved logistics included Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), 37/38mm anti-riot guns, long and short-range shells, as well as two pick-up vehicles.

“While the command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Tactical Commanders in the state to sustain an aggressive stance on cannon-fodders under who may be employed to obstruct the smooth and peaceful process of the 2023 general election in Bauchi State,” he added.

