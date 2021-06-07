 Police recovers abandoned child in Yobe | Ripples Nigeria
Police recovers abandoned child in Yobe

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Police operatives in Yobe State have recovered an abandoned one-year-old child in Nyanya Ward, Damaturu local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Mr. Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Damaturu.

Abdulkarim said: “The boy was recovered by the Police Divisional Headquarters at about 1800hours on June 6.

“An unknown woman handed over the boy to a passerby Almajiri to take him to one Maman Faruk at a particular house.

“It turned out to be false and the woman got missing immediately.”

READ ALSO: Abandoned 9-month-old baby found crawling on road

He said the male child is presently in the custody of the state social welfare department, while the command had commenced an investigation on the matter.

The spokesman, therefore, appealed to the public to assist the command to identify the parents of the child in order to reunite them with him.

He also urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or person around their neighbourhood to security agents.

