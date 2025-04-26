Police recovers firearm, arrests suspect in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have recovered an English-made Beretta pistol with 12 rounds of 9mm live ammunition in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lafia.

Nansel said the operation was part of the strategies adopted by the state Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, to tackle criminal elements in the state.

According to him, the firearm was recovered at a hideout for criminals popularly known as, “me and you” in the Masaka Area of Karu Local Government Area of the state.

“During the operation, one Buhari Mustapha, 25, male, from Katsina State, was apprehended and the items were recovered from him after a thorough search,” he added.

The spokesman said Jauro-Mohammed had ordered investigations into the case to apprehend other criminal elements and curb crime within the area, as well as the state at large.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now