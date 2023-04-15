Police recovers gun, six cartridges from fleeing suspects in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have recovered a gun, and six cartridges from fleeing suspects in the Egbe area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident in a statement on his Twitter handle on Saturday, said the items were recovered by policemen on patrol duty in the area.

He added that the suspects dropped a polyethylene bag, and ran away when they sighted the police patrol team.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill policeman, injure 3 others in Lagos

The spokesman said: “On sighting a police patrol vehicle on the ever-busy Liasu Road in Egbe, the hoodlums dropped a polyethylene bag and took to their heels.

“On checking the bag, a locally-made firearm and six live cartridges were recovered.”

