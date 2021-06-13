Police recovers N1.3m from suspected kidnappers in Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday recovered N1.3 million from five suspected kidnappers in the city.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, Mariam Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

She said the money was paid as ransom to the kidnappers, adding that three mobile phones, charms three wristwatches and two caps were also recovered from the suspects.

READ ALSO: Police, DSS rescue 14 abducted victims in Abuja

According to her, the suspects who were terrorising Tungan-maje, Bwari, and Kwali-Kuje axis of Abuja were arrested by operatives from the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad during an operation in the nation’s capital.

Yusuf said: “The suspects confessed they belonged to a notorious syndicate of kidnappers involved in the recent abductions along Bwari-Byzahin, Kuje-Kwali axis and Niger State during the police investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions