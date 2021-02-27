Police recovers rifle allegedly stolen during #ENDSARS protest in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria

The Anambra State police command on Saturday confirmed the recovery of one pump action rifle allegedly stolen by hoodlums from a police station during last year’s #ENDSARS protests in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, said the rifle was recovered from a 20-year-old suspect.

He said the suspect was arrested on February 21 in collaboration with a local vigilance group at Nkwelle Ezunaka near Onitsha.

Mohammed added that six other armed robbery suspects were arrested in separate operations where firearms and ammunition were also recovered from them.

He said a 25-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly stealing a Toyota Corolla 2005 model in Abuja, had been handed over to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command for further investigation.

He said police operatives arrested two other suspects inside a residential apartment in Okija on February 21.

The spokesman added that two pump action rifles were recovered from the two men.

