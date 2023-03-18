News
Police recovers snatched ballot boxes, weapons in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have recovered weapons, ballot boxes, and sensitive materials snatched by some suspected thugs during Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, who confirmed the development to journalists after he rounded off his monitoring activities for the election, said some persons were also arrested for various electoral offences in different parts of the state.
He said: “We made a number of arrests. We also made some recoveries in terms of sensitive materials, ballot boxes, and offensive weapons. The number of arrests is still being compiled by our field officers.
“By Sunday morning, I will know the exact number and make it public. No one was killed in Lagos State during the gubernatorial election.”
READ ALSO: MC Oluomo denies threatening voters ahead of Lagos guber poll, police probes claim
The CP described the exercise in Lagos as excellent despite the pockets of violence in the state.
“Our operational plans actually anticipated that there would be breaches. It was planned in a way that whenever they occurred, our attention was drawn to such breaches.
“We have a second layer action plan which we activated in most of the isolated instances where the breaches were reported. We promptly responded and restore order,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...