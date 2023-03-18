Police recovers snatched ballot boxes, weapons in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have recovered weapons, ballot boxes, and sensitive materials snatched by some suspected thugs during Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, who confirmed the development to journalists after he rounded off his monitoring activities for the election, said some persons were also arrested for various electoral offences in different parts of the state.

He said: “We made a number of arrests. We also made some recoveries in terms of sensitive materials, ballot boxes, and offensive weapons. The number of arrests is still being compiled by our field officers.

“By Sunday morning, I will know the exact number and make it public. No one was killed in Lagos State during the gubernatorial election.”

The CP described the exercise in Lagos as excellent despite the pockets of violence in the state.

“Our operational plans actually anticipated that there would be breaches. It was planned in a way that whenever they occurred, our attention was drawn to such breaches.

“We have a second layer action plan which we activated in most of the isolated instances where the breaches were reported. We promptly responded and restore order,” he added.

