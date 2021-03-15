Police redeploys DPO for allegedly fraternising with bandits in Zamfara | Ripples Nigeria

The Zamfara State Police Command has redeployed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kaura-Namoda area of the state for allegedly fraternising and conniving with bandits terrorising the area.

The command’s spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday.

Shehu said: “The attention of the Zamfara State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video trending on social media platforms wherein the communities of Kungurki village, in Kaura-Namoda LGA, accused the DPO of Kaura Namoda Division of conniving with recalcitrant armed bandits who were making life unbearable for the people.

“Available records at the command revealed no formal complaint against the DPO on the allegation.

“However, the command enjoins members of the public, especially the aggrieved community, that any person or group with credible evidence against the DPO should come to the police command headquarters and assist in the ongoing investigation.

“The DPO, as a custodian of peace and tranquility, has the mandate to interact and engage with the two warring Hausa and Fulani communities through dialogue so as to strengthen the ongoing peace process of the state government.”

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abutu Yaro, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the DPO to the command headquarters as OC Provost.

He added that one ASP Umar Abdullahi has been appointed as acting DPO of the Division.

