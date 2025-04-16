Police rejects N1m bribe, arrests 2 suspected car thieves in Katsina

Police officers attached to Border Patrol Zone 4, Katsina, have rejected N1 million bribe and impounded a suspected stolen vehicle in Mashi local government of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said: “On April 11, 2025, at about 3:00 p.m., while on a routine patrol along Birnin Kuka village, Mashi local government area of Katsina State, officers attached to Border Patrol Zone 4, Katsina, flagged down a Toyota Corolla LE.

”(Its) green colour, driven by one Mubarak Kabir, aged 26, and Adamu Hashim, 27, all of Kurna quarters, Fagge Local Government Area, Kano State.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the said vehicle was reportedly stolen from FCT Abuja.

“The suspects then offered a bribe of ₦1,000,000 in cash to the patrol team to evade justice, which the officers sternly rejected.”

Aliyu said the suspects are now in police custody for further investigation.

He revealed that the suspected stolen vehicle, the N1 million cash, three mobile phones, one power bank and a bunch of keys were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

