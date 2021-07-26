Politics
Police release Sowore after arrest at Abuja court
The Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, who was arrested by security operatives at the federal high court in Abuja on Monday has been released.
The activist, who was at the court premises, had said he was at the court to attend the hearing of the five youths that were arrested and detained for wearing #BuhariMustGo branded shirts to Dunamis Church.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the the activist, alongside his aide who was doing a live-stream of events in front of the court, was arrested by police officers.
Confirming his arrest via a post on his social mediaplatform, Sowore said he was brutalised by the secret police during his arrest and taken to the Federal Secretariat police station.
“I have just been arrested by the Nigerian Police at the Federal High Court. Subjected to beatings by police officers and taken to the Federal Secretariat police station,” the activist wrote.
However, in a video that later emerged online and sighted by Ripples Nigeria, Sowore was seen jubiliating along with his supporters after he was released.
The federal high court was the same place Nnamdi Kanu’s trial commenced on Monday, causing heavy security presence at the court.
