Police release two officers connected with murder of Lagos lawyer

The Lagos State Police Command has released two police officers out of the three arrested in connection with the murder of a lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, who was shot dead on Christmas day in the Ajah area of the state.

The lawyer who was reportedly seven months pregnant, was killed by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dambri Vandi while on her way home from a Christmas outing.

The State Police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the release of the two officers on Tuesday, said the officers were not directly involved in the actual killing of the deceased, hence their release.

While giving an update on the case, Hundeyin, said based on the evidence of the police officers, the police authority has no option but to release them.

“The two policemen arrested with the ASP, who killed the lawyer, will be released today (Tuesday) after giving their testimonies to the command.

“They were arrested because they saw what happened. They were not the ones who allegedly killed the woman.

“They have given their stories on what happened, and the CP has ordered that they should be released while investigations continue,” Hundeyin said.

