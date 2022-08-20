Police releases Agba Jalingo, journalist thanks Nigerians

Police on Saturday night released the publisher of CrossRiver Watch, Agba Jalingo.

Jalingo was arrested by police operatives attached to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command in Lagos on Friday.

The journalist’s wife, Violet Agba, who confirmed his arrest on Friday night, said he was picked up for allegedly defaming the character of the wife of Frank Ayade, the younger brother of Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

Jalingo confirmed his release to journalists in Abuja.

The activist, however, said he would report to the FCT command on Monday.

He also thanked Nigerians for their support.

Jalingo said: “I’m happy to inform Nigerians that I have been freed. My thanks go to all Nigerians, comrades, and journalists who ensured that I was not detained on a frivolous petition.

“I will report to the FCT Police Command on Monday.”

