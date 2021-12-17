Police releases body of 12-year-old Dowen College student to family

The Lagos State police command has released the body of the late student of Dowen College in the Lekki area of the state, Sylvester Oromoni, to his family for burial.

The command’s spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said the 12-year-old student’s body was released to his family after an autopsy was conducted to ascertain the cause of his death.

He, however, said the result of the autopsy has not been released.

A family member simply identified as Pierre announced the death of the student on December 2.

He said Sylvester died from injuries he sustained from torture by his colleagues in the college.

The man added that the boy mentioned five names before he died.

However, the management of the school had since dismissed the claim that the deceased was a victim of bully by his senior colleagues.

The state government later ordered the indefinite closure of the school to allow a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The statement read: “Sylvester Oromoni: autopsy done. The result is being awaited. Corpse released to family for burial. Investigation ongoing.”

