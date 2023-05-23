Police releases Seun Kuti after 8 days in custody (VIDEO)

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has been released from custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti, Lagos.

The singer was arrested on May 15 for assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

He was later arraigned at the Yaba Chief Magistrate Court for alleged assault.

At the proceeding, the court’s Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, granted the police request to remand the defendant in custody for 48 hours after which he would be released on bail.

However, the magistrate on Thursday granted an application for the extension of Seun Kuti’s stay in custody till Tuesday to allow the police to conclude its investigation on the matter.

The artiste’s lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), confirmed his release to journalists on Tuesday night.

He said: “ Seun Kuti has been released from police custody. He was released a few minutes ago.”

