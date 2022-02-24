Connect with us

News

Police releases Sowore after arrest for alleged defamation

Published

16 mins ago

on

Sowore

The publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has been released by the police.

The activist was arrested on Thursday over a petition by a billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

He was arrested by a team of policemen after stepping out of the premises of the Appeal Court, Abuja, where the African Action Congress (AAC) leaders and members had converged for the party’s case against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Nwoko, who was a former member of the House of Representatives, had in the petition accused the activist of releasing to the public, a libellous publication on his news platform.

READ ALSO: Police arrests Sowore in Abuja

He claimed that Sowore made several defamatory statements on his news outfit and social media handles in a bid to cause serious damages to his business and political career.

The activist confirmed his release on Twitter Thursday evening.

He wrote: “Released from Nigeria Police Force idiotic arrest and detention. They claimed I defamed a criminal, Ned Nwoko! Useless people. ‪#RevolutionNow ‪#WeCantContinueLikeThis.”

Opinions

