Police releases Tonto Dikeh’s ex-partner, Prince Kpokpogri

Prince Kpokpogri, the former partner of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been released by the police.

He was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday.

Dikeh’s best friend, Doris Ogala, confirmed the development on her Instagram page on Tuesday evening.

She had earlier announced the politician’s arrest on social media.

Ogala wrote: “I hear they released cockroaches now. Ah what do I know sef…….at least mosquitoes bite last night.

READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh’s estranged partner, Prince Kpokpogri, reportedly arrested by police

“Ah what do I know! Thanks my sweet mosquitoes, una try last night.”

Dikeh later attached laughter emojis in the comment section of the post shared by her friend.

Watch the video of Prince Kpokpogri speaking after his release.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now