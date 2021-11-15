Metro
Police repel bandits’ attack, rescue 11 victims
Police operatives in Katsina on Sunday repelled an attack by bandits on Gidan Duka village, in Kankara local government area of the state and rescued 11 kidnap victims.
The spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement, in Katsina, said the operatives also recovered 38 cows and 11 sheep during the operation.
Isah said on November 14, bandits in their numbers attacked the village and rustled an unspecified number of domestic animals.
He said: “ The DPO Kankara and his team swiftly responded to the distress call and chased after the hoodlums.
“The team met the bandits at Danmarabu village and engaged them in a firefight. The bandits escaped into the forest and abandoned all the rustled animals.
“The team also recovered an operational motorcycle belonging to the bandits; while the investigation is ongoing.
“Efforts are in top gear to arrest the perpetrators of the crime while the investigation is ongoing.”
