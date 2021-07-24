Police repels attack on Divisional Headquarters in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna on Friday night repelled an attack on Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters in Igabi local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

It said the attack involved a large number of bandits who invaded the facility in three Sharon utility vehicles.

He added that the bandits shot sporadically as they tried to gain access into the Division’s armoury but met stiff resistance from the personnel on duty.

Jalige said the gun duel between the bandits and the police operatives lasted some minutes before the bandits retreated with some of them sustaining fatal bullet wounds.

He said: “Sadly, one Inspector and two Special Constabulary personnel sustained varying degrees of injuries, and are currently receiving medical treatment.

“Investigations into the incident had commenced using the available evidence recovered from the scene while efforts have been intensified to apprehend the hoodlums.”

