Police repels attack on Enugu divisional headquarters

Police operatives in Enugu on Friday repelled an attack on Ezeagu Police Divisional Headquarters in Aguobu-Owa community, Ezeagu local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Enugu, said some gunmen attacked the facility in the early hours of Friday.

He added that a police officer sustained a bullet wound during a gun duel between the operatives and hoodlums.

The officer, according to him, had been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Ndukwe said: “Full-scale investigation has commenced to fish out the yet-to-be-identified hoodlums, who operated in a black-coloured Corolla car and attacked the Ezeagu Police Divisional Headquarters.

”The hoodlums were gallantly resisted by police operatives on duty.

“However, a policeman, who sustained gunshot injury, was rushed to the hospital and he is responding to treatment.”

