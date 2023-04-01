Police reportedly arrest Eze Igbo threatening to invite IPOB to Lagos

The Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Fredrick Nwajagu, has been nabbed in a midnight raid by operatives of the Nigeria Police and Department of State Security (DSS).

It was gathered that Nwajagu was arrested by the police in the early hours of Saturday at a hotel in Ejigbo were he was reportedly hiding.

Nwajagu had in a viral video threatened to invite members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to secure the properties as well as businesses of Igbo people in the Lagos State.

This was largely connected to the cases of ethnic attacks allegedly unleashed on Igbos resident in Lagos following the 2023 general elections.

He said: “IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our security before they will come, they will take caution. I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words, let my words go viral. Igbo must get their right and get a stand in Lagos State”.

A police source revealed that the joint teams of the police and DSS traced Nwajagu to a hotel in Ejigbo and arrested him at 1:00am on Saturday.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement had been released regarding the incident.

