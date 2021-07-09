Police reportedly kills four in Akwa Ibom

A team of policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, reportedly shot four persons dead in Oron, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday.

Eyewitness told journalists the police operatives broke into a meeting of rice drivers’ association and opened fire on them.

The meeting was convened to elect new executive members of the association.

The election was witnessed by some top security operatives in the area.

The police team reportedly arrived the venue of the meeting shortly after the election and attempted to arrest some of the people.

By: John Chukwu

