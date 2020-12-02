Police rescue 10 pregnant girls from Ogun baby factory

The Ogun State Police Command has busted a baby factory hidden in a suburb of Ofada, Mowe, in the Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state, where 10 pregnant girls and babies were rescued.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this on Wednesday, December 2, saying the operator of the baby factory, Florence Ogbonna, who had earlier been arrested for similar crime in the past, fled along with her daughter and a physically challenged man.

The physically challenged man, according to Oyeyemi, was allegedly responsible for impregnating the young girls, and after they put to bed, Ogbonna would then sell the babies.

The pregnant girls are said to be between the ages of 18 to 24 years and were transported from Imo, Abia, Ebonyi and some other states in the South-East, with a promise of securing employment for them but later lured into the illicit baby factory trade.

Oyeyemi said that the fleeing operator of the baby factory was under court bail but decided to return to her “usual business,” adding that the Command has launched a search for the woman in order to bring her to justice.

One of the rescued victims, Chindera Onuoha, said she reported to the police after the baby factory operator wanted to sell her baby, an act which she resisted.

“Mama wanted to sell my baby and I resisted her. She has been selling other babies in the past. If the baby is a boy, she will sell it for N250,000, but if it is a girl, she will sell for N200,000,” Onuoha said.

