Police rescue 11 kidnap victims, repel attack in Zamfara | Ripples Nigeria

Police rescue 11 kidnap victims, repel attack in Zamfara
The Public Relations Officer of the Zamfara State Police Command, SP Muhammad Shehu, in a statement on Saturday, disclosed that the command has secured the release of 11 kidnapped persons in the state.
Shehu said on April 9, the command, in collaboration with the state Ministry for Security and Home Affairs secured the unconditional release of the victims by a group who took them to a forest near Gobirawan Chali in Maru Local Government Area of the state.
According to him, 10 out of the 11 victims were natives of Kyakyaka, Tungar Haki and Gidan Ango villages of Gusau Local Government Area of the state, while the other victim is from Kaduna State.
He said the release of the kidnapped victims was part of the ongoing peace process enunciated by the governor of the state, Bello Matawalle.
Read also: Zamfara police rescue kidnapped victims, others
“All the rescued victims have been debriefed by the police and later handed over to the Ministry for Security and Home Affairs that will reunite them with their families. Investigation regarding the abduction of the victims has begun and the outcome will be made public,” Shehu said.
Also, he said the command also repelled an attack by suspected bandits on Yarkala village in Rawayya District of Bungudu Local Government Area of the state and recovered weapons.
“On April 8, police operatives attached to operation Puff Adder deployed to Rawayya-Yarkala axis were alerted of the presence of large numbers of bandits who were moving to Yarkala village on an attack.
“Receiving the distress call, the operatives mobilised and dislodged the bandits, as a result, they fled to the forest with a possible gunshot wounds.
“In the course of mopping up the scene, an AK-47 rifle marked 1983NI2328 and a magazine containing 10 rounds of live ammunition belonging to one of the fleeing bandits was recovered and is now in police custody,” he added.
