Police rescue 20 kidnapped victims in Kaduna

The Kaduna State police command said on Saturday that 20 kidnapped victims have been rescued from their abductors by its operatives.

The latest feat brought to 21 the number of abducted persons rescued by police in the state in last one week.

The command’s spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, said in a statement on Saturday the victims were abducted during a January 14 attack along the Kaduna – Zaria Road where several people were also killed.

The statement read: “The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that, in pursuance to its determination to secure the unconditional release of all kidnapped victims in the state, on Friday rescued 20 more victims of the unfortunate kidnapping incident that occurred on 14/1/2020 along Kaduna – Zaria Road.

“The victims are identified are – Isa Sanni, Shitu Azeez Olalekan, Kadiri Nurudeen, Raheem Rasheed, Idris Yahaya, Usman Abdullahi and Isiyaku Jibrin.

“Others are – Abubakar Mohammed, Mu’azu Ibrahim, Musa Alsami, Haruna A. Ayuba, Yau Sanusi, Sunday Istifanus, Thomas Joseph, and Olowoyeye A. Samuel.

“Adamu Sani, Usaini Haruna, Sani Musa, Ibrahim Hassan and Adamu Ibrahim completed the list.”

The command added that two of the victims had earlier paid ransom but were not released until their rescue by the police.

