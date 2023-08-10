Metro
Police rescue 9 underage boys during cult initiation in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have rescued nine underage boys during an alleged forceful cult initiation in the Mushin area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.
He was however silent on the identities of the victims because they are minors.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 39 suspected armed robbers, cultists, others in Lagos
The spokesman said: “Nine children, youngest, nine and oldest, 14, were rescued during the alleged forced initiation into cultism in Mushin area of Lagos State.
“We need to strengthen the family unit.
“The investigation is ongoing on the matter.”
