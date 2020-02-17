Police rescue abducted JAMB staff

The Kogi State Police Command said on Monday one of the six abducted staff of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been rescued.

Six employees of the Board were kidnapped on Sunday along the Kabba – Lokoja Road.

The spokesman of th state police command, DSP William Aya, told journalists that the man was found inside the bush where he was abandoned by the abductors.

He said the incident was first reported as armed robbery to the police, adding that the Force immediately embarked on a hot chase for the kidnappers and the victims.

According to him, policemen found the abandoned victim who claimed to be a JAMB staff in the late hours of Sunday.

He said the identity card of a JAMB female staff was also recovered from the bush.

He said the number of those kidnapped has not been ascertained, adding that the figure (six) reported by the media may not be correct.

The police spokesman told journalists the man is still in hospital receiving treatment, adding that the police had not been able to obtain any information from him.

