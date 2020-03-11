Police rescue four corps members in Zamfara

Policemen on Wednesday rescued four National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted by unknown gunmen along Funtua-Gusau Road, Zamfara.

The corps members were kidnapped on Monday while travelling to Gusau for the NYSC orientation exercise.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said the successful rescue operation was the outcome of diligent and intense intelligence gathering and sustained coordinated operations by police officers.

He said: “The corps members – Oladehin Paul, Ojo Temitope, Ojewale Elizabeth and Adenigbuyan Adegboyega – have since been handed over to the Zamfara State Director of the National Youth Service Corps, while Mohammed Ardo, a co-traveller from Gusau who was also kidnapped along with the corps members, has also been rescued and successfully reunited with his family.”

