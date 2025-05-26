Connect with us

Police rescue two abducted persons in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have rescued two persons abducted by criminals in the state.

The victims were kidnapped on Thursday at Ijede creek side in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

He said the operatives stormed the scene after receiving a distress call on the incident at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The victims, according to him, were rescued on Sunday night.

Hundeyin said: “A distress report was received at Ijede Division indicating gunshots in the vicinity of Ijede Creek side settlement.

”Acting swiftly, combined teams of more than 15 police tactical squads, detectives, conventional policemen, local vigilantes, hunters, and the locals were immediately mobilised to the scene.

READ ALSO: Police arrests woman for stabbing co-wife to death in Katsina

”On getting there, it was confirmed that two persons whose houses are inside the creek had been attacked and abducted by unidentified hoodlums who fled via the creek and adjoining forest.

“On the directive of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Olohundare Jimoh, a robust and elaborate rescue operation was launched.

”The 15 policemen, local vigilantes, hunters, and the locals were strategically deployed in different directions to block all entry and exit points to the surrounding creek and forest.

”This coordinated rescue operation led to the successful release of the victims unhurt at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. The released victims have been reunited with their families.”

Opinions

