Police rescue two kidnap victims in Bauchi

Two kidnapped victims, 19 years old Adamu Alhaji Usman and Sahura Alhaji Sunusi aged 17 years of Garin Bakwai village via Maimadi ward in Alkaleri LGA, country home of Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir have been rescued from the den of the kidnappers.

The rescue was made possible in a joint operation by personnel of the Bauchi State Police Command and a vigilante group, Danga Security during which four operational motorcycles were recovered from the kidnappers.

A statement from the Command through its PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili noted that the rescue operation was at the kidnappers’ den in Alkaleri Forest.

The release further contained that, “Pursuant to our Continued clampdown on criminal merchants desperate to make a living at expense of law-abiding citizens of Bauchi State, the Command is glad to appraise members of the public with an update of our recent achievements” .

According to the PPRO, on 31/07/2022 at about 0730hrs, Patrol team in Alkaleri Division in conjunction with Danga security went on a joint rescue mission operation and encountered suspected kidnappers armed with riffles and engaged them in a gun battle which led to the successfully rescue of the victims.

The victims were immediately rushed to the hospital to receive medical attention as demanded by global best practices assuring that the general public would be updated as investigation unfolds.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda commended the gallantry of the tactical team and resilience of the operatives in the battleground which was successful.

He then enjoined the people of Bauchi State not to relent in partnering with the Police, especially towards the rendition of information to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the police.

To this end, the CP encouraged the citizens to get involved more than before, as the kidnappers escaped with a serious degree of injuries sustained in the battle and are smoked out, many of them may likely melt into the surrounding communities to avoid being captured.

Last weekend, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir visited areas devastated by activities of bandits and kidnappers who were killing people and kidnapping them for ransom.

A visibly worried Mohammed had given security agencies in the state a marching order to take the war to the hideouts of the bandits to smoke them out assuring that his administration will support the vigilante groups to join the war.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi…

