Police rescues 10 kidnapped persons in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara on Wednesday rescued 10 kidnapped persons in the state.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted the victims on May 7 and took them to an unknown destination.

The spokesman for the state police command, Yazid Abubakar, said in a statement on Thursday in Gusau the rescue operation followed intelligence reports on the activities of the bandits.

He said: “Police tactical operatives while on search and rescue operations along Gusami Forest under Birnin magaji LGA acted on intelligence reports and rescued 10 persons kidnapped from Gidan Gobirawa village of Kaura Namoda LGA.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill two polytechnic staff in Zamfara

“The victims, while undergoing interview by the commissioner of police said that they have been in captivity since May 7, 2023, when the bandit took them to an unknown destination and spent 10 days in captivity.

“ However, operatives of the Zamfara state police command have successfully rescued them unconditionally.

“The rescued victims were checked by the police medical doctor, debriefed, and handed over to their respective families.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now