Police rescues 10 women, baby, from bandits den in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), says the Command has rescued 10 female kidnap victims and a one-year old baby after they were abducted by bandits and kept in their den for five days.

SP Shehu, in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Saturday, said the rescue of the kidnapped victims was the result of an extensive search-and-rescue operation at Gando Forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

“On Monday, October 17, a group of bandits invaded Manye village in Anka Local Government Area of the state and abducted 10 women and a one-year-old child to Gando Forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area,” Shehu said.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kolo Yusuf, deployed reinforcement of police tactical operatives to Anka Divisional Police Office and local vigilantes for the rescue operation.

“The rescue mission was successfully accomplished with the full support of stakeholders, particularly the Sole Administrator of Anka Local Government Area on Friday, 21 October 2022,” Shehu added.

He said the rescued victims were taken to a hospital for medical checks, debriefed by the police before they were handed over to their family members.

