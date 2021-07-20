Police rescues 100 abducted victims in Zamfara

Police operatives have rescued 100 victims abducted by bandits at Kabaro forest in Maru local government area of Zamfara State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammad Shehu in Gusau, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Shehu said the victims were rescued in collaboration with the state’s Ministry for Security and Home Affairs.

He said: “Some recalcitrant bandits stormed Manawa village in Mutunji District of Dansadau Emirate in Maru LGA on June 8 and abducted 100 villagers including nursing mothers, males, and children.

“The victims who were in the custody of their abductors for 42 days, were released without ransom and will be medically checked and debriefed before being reunited with their respective families.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hussaini Rabiu, has warned the recalcitrant bandits to renounce criminalities and embrace peace or face the full wrath of the law.

“He has assured of sustenance of kinetic and non-kinetic approach to successfully end the menace of kidnapping in the state.

“The command uses this medium to call on the good people of the state to support the police and other security agencies with credible information about the hideout, movements, and other activities of criminal elements.”

