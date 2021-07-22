 Police rescues 11 kidnapped victims, kills bandit in Zamfara | Ripples Nigeria
Police rescues 11 kidnapped victims, kills bandit in Zamfara

Published

2 hours ago

on

Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued 11 kidnapped victims in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Gusau, said the police team also killed a notorious bandit in a gun duel.

He said: “Yesterday at about 1:00 p.m., a large number of armed bandits blocked Gusau – Sokoto Road at Dogon Karfe axis forcing commuters to scamper for safety.

“The police tactical operatives on patrol along the road quickly mobilise to the location.

“On arrival at the scene, the police personnel were engaged in a gun duel by bandits who already abducted innocent commuters and were about to take them to the forest.

Zamfara Police confirms bandits' attack, death of 13 operatives

“The operatives gallantly repelled them, deterring the hoodlums from further onslaught on the commuters. One of the bandits was killed in the ensuing gun duel.

”The command is intensifying various search and rescue strategies to safely rescue the remaining victims who were taken to the forest before the police arrived.

“All the rescued victims have been reunited with their families.”

