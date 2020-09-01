Police rescues 12 children, arrests suspected child trafficker

The Anambra Police Command has rescued 12 children suspected to have been kidnapped from different parts of the country.

Three suspects were also arrested.

Police public relations officer Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the story said the suspects were arrested at Nkpor market/Tarzan Junction in Idemili North local council area.

Mohammed said “police received intelligent report on October 22, 2019 following which the three females were arrested”.

According to him, “investigation revealed that the children were stolen from Gombe State by one Hauwa Musa, female on October 20, 2019 and brought to her accomplices in Anambra State.

“Following public announcement by the police command on the 27/10/2019, parents of two of the kids from Gombe State came to Awka and identified their children.

“The children have since reunited with their parents and suspects were handed over to Gombe State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

“However, following interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed that they usually steal the children and bring to their sponsor, one Mrs Nkechi Odinye who allegedly buys the children in Anambra State at the rate of between N200,000 and N400,000 depending on their age and gender.

“Police detectives attached to 3-3 division, Onitsha on August 31, 2020, following the confession and while acting on a tip off collaborated with operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-Cult Section(SPACS) stormed the hideout of the principal suspect Odinye, female, aged 55 years and effected her arrest at Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State”.

It was learnt that the suspect who evaded arrest for over three years has remained on the run, busy changing locations until her arrest.

According to police report, the team rescued 12 children of various age brackets, comprising of 8 boys and 4 girls “reasonably suspected to have been stolen from different parts of the country” under her custody.

Mohammed said the children are presently under protective care while investigation is still ongoing.

