Police rescues 12 kidnapped passengers in Kogi

Published

47 mins ago

on

Police operatives in Kogi on Thursday rescued 12 abducted passengers in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Egbuka, confirmed the development in a statement issued by the spokesman for the state police command, William Ovye-Aya.

Egbuka said the 12 victims were among the 16 Benue-bound passenger bus recently intercepted by suspected kidnappers along Anyigba – Ankpa road.

READ ALSO: Police discovers Indian hemp plantation in Ogun, arrests seven suspects

He said: “The Command received a distressed report that a Toyota bus, with Registration Number- Benue 192 XA, driven by one Bernard Ejeh conveying 16 passengers from Abuja to Benue State via ANKPA, ran into kidnappers at Ojuwo-Ajebgo village of Ofu Local Government Area, along Anyigba road.

“Without waste of time, the operatives of Quick Response Unit, stationed at Itobe, promptly swung into action, pursued the hoodlums into the bush and rescued 12 passengers including the driver while four other passengers are yet to be seen.

“Luckily too, I was on a visiting tour to Kogi East Senatorial Zone, so when I got the information while on my way to Ejule, I immediately moved to the scene, where I met with the rescued passengers.”

