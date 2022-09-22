Police rescues 12 kidnapped persons in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have rescued 12 kidnap victims and foiled an attempt on some residents of the state in the last one week.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Enugu.

He said: “Police operatives in Unity Division, on September 21 at about 7:10 p.m., responded to a distress call that suspected kidnappers blocked the road between Ekwegbe-Agu and Neke-Uno communities in Enugu East and Igbo-Etiti council areas on the Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Highway.

“The police operatives foiled their attempt to kidnap some road users in a gun duel.



“Thereafter, they rescued two male victims, who were on the verge of being kidnapped, and recovered their vehicles.

“On September 16, operatives serving at 9th Mile Police Division with assistance from Neighborhood Watch Group and Forest Guard rescued four victims in a forest at Okpatu Community in Udi council area.

“The victims were kidnapped at Umulumgbe Community in the same council area at about 4:00 p.m. on September 15.

“The operatives had earlier rescued six other victims in the same forest at 4:15 p.m., on September 14.”

