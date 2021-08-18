Metro
Police rescues 12 kidnapped persons in Zamfara
Police operatives in Zamfara State rescued 12 kidnapped victims in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Gusau, said one of those rescued was the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the College of Health Technology in Tsafe local government area of the state.
The statement read: “The Zamfara State Police Command received a report on the abduction of 11 persons by some group of hoodlums suspected to be bandits at Yarkofoji village in Bakura LGA on August 12, 2021.
“In its ongoing search and rescue operations across the state, the command succeeded in rescuing 11 victims that were abducted on August 12.
“The command also succeeded in the unconditional rescue of the Chief Security Officer of the College of Health Technology, Tsafe. The report of his abduction was reported to the police in the early hours of August 18, 2021, when a group of hoodlums went to his house at around 0040hrs and abducted him.
“Police search and rescue team swung into action by combing the surrounding forest. Luckily, the victim was rescued safely.
“The search and rescue strategies employed by the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, Ayuba N. Elkana, led to the successful rescue of the abducted victims without any ransom paid by relations of the victims.
“The Commissioner of Police congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom and urged them to always be conscious of their security and report any suspicious person to the police or any nearest security outfit for prompt response.”
