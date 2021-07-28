Police rescues 13 abducted students of Navy college in Edo

Police operatives in Edo State have rescued 13 kidnapped students of Naval College of Engineering in Sapele area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Kontongs Bello, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Benin, said the students were travelling in an 18-seater bus from Kaduna to Sapele when the bus was intercepted by hoodlums along the Ekpoma-Benin Road, Iruekpen in Esan-West local government area of the state a few days ago.

He said the police on receipt of the information, swung into action and rescued 13 of the victims, while one came back from the bush on her own.

The spokesman added that five others are still with the kidnappers.

He also described as fake and misleading, reports on the alleged abduction of seven naval officers travelling from Kaduna to Delta on Benin-Sapele Road.

Bello said: “The command wishes to refute this fake and misleading news that is capable of pitting the navy against the police and diverting the attention of the two security agencies from doing their work of protecting lives and property.

“The closest to the incident is that of the students of Naval College of Engineering, Sapele, who travelled in an 18-seater bus from Kaduna to Sapele.

“The bus was intercepted by hoodlums, suspected to be kidnappers, on Ekpoma-Benin Road, at Iruekpen in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo.

“The command, therefore, enjoins the general public to disregard the fake and misleading news, orchestrated by mischief makers to pit the navy against the police and further create tension among commuters and motorists.

“The command also assures the general public that those behind the fake, fabricated and misleading news will be tracked and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

