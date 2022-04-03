Police rescues 13 kidnapped victims in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have rescued 13 kidnapped victims in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday evening in Warri, said a suspected kidnapper was killed by a combined team of police operatives attached to the Ogwashi-Uku Division and local vigilante in the operation.

He added that one AK-17 rifle was recovered from the suspect.

According to him, the deceased and his gang intercepted a 14-seater bus along the Ubulu-Uku highway in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe said: “Today, April 3, 2022, at about 0840 hours, information got to the command that a gang of dare devil kidnappers had intercepted a 14-seater bus with Registration Number: M831-FJK.

“The bus was intercepted on the Aniagbala community via Ubulu-Uku express road in Aniocha South conveying 16 occupants.

“Thirteen of the passengers were abducted and taken to the bush.

“Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Delta Command, Mr. Ari Ali, directed the DPO, Ogwashi-Uku Division to lead men into the bush and ensure that the suspects were arrested and the victims rescued unhurt.

“Following the directives, the DPO, CSP Mohammed Nallah, swiftly led a combined team of Police operatives and Vigilantes into the bush and gave the hoodlums a hot chase.

“During the exchange of gunfire, one of the suspects who was hit, died on the spot while the other members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries.

“All the 13 kidnapped victims were rescued alive and unhurt. Operatives are still combing the bush with a view to arresting the other fleeing members of the gang.”

