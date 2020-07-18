Latest Metro

Police rescues 14 abducted women in Katsina

July 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Katsina State Police Command said on Saturday its operatives had rescued 14 kidnapped women and recovered 90 animals in Dutsinma local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement in Katsina.

He said: “On Saturday at about 1:00hours, the DPO Dutsinma, led Operation Puff Adder to Kwantawama village, Dutsinma local government area of the state based on report that bandits numbering about 40 on motorcycles armed with AK47, attacked the village.

“The bandits kidnapped 14 women including children, and rustled a large number of animals.

“The team engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and succeeded in dislodging them, rescuing the 14 women and recovering 30 cows and 60 sheep.”

Isah added that the policemen also arrested a suspected bandit identified as Amadu Yusuf in the same LGA.

