Police rescues 14 hostages after 68 days in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued 14 kidnapped victims during a raid on kidnappers’ hideout in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Gusau, said the victims were abducted on January 1.

He added that hostages were rescued in a joint operation with members of a vigilante group in the state on Friday.

Shehu said: “On 10th March 2023, police tactical operatives in conjunction with the vigilante group, while on a Mop Up Operation near Munhaye forest, successfully dislodged some bandits’ camp belonging to one recalcitrant bandit Kingpin popularly known as Dogo Sule.

READ ALSO: Police arrests man who kidnapped mum, collected N30m ransom in Zamfara

“As a result of the operation, 14 hostages, made up of two male adults, seven females, and five children below two years old were rescued.

“The victims informed the police detectives that, on 1st January 2023, at about 2300hrs, a large number of suspected bandits armed with sophisticated weapons stormed Anguwar Mangoro and Gidan Maidawa villages in Gusau Local Government Area and abducted the victims to their camp where they spent 68 days in captivity.

“The victims who were in sympathetic condition have been taken to the Police clinic in Gusau for medical treatment and thereafter reunited with their families.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now