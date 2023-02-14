Police rescues 15 abducted corps members in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have rescued 15 abducted National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the state.

The corps members were abducted by gunmen in Isseke, Ihiala local government area of the state on Tuesday.

The victims were returning to Lagos after completing the three weeks orientation programme in Imo State when their vehicle was intercepted by the hoodlums at Isseke and diverted to the Ihiala-Orlu Expressway.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the development in a statement in Awka.

He said: “The Anambra State Police Operatives by 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday responded to a distress call along Isseke, Ihiala road and rescued unhurt 15 abducted corps members from the NYSC Orientation Camp in Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre, Local Government Area of Imo State.

READ ALSO: One feared dead, another injured, as gunmen bomb INEC office, police station in Anambra

“Information reveals that the corps members, finished their three weeks of orientation programme today and were en route to Lagos before their vehicle was intercepted at total junction Ihiala, by yet unidentified armed men in an unmarked white Toyota Hilux.

“Their vehicle was diverted to Isseke, Ihiala-Orlu Expressway where the gunmen kept them hostage. The armed men noticed they are being followed by police operatives abandoned the corps members and zoomed off with the Toyota Hiace bus with Registration Number: EPE 353 YE conveying the victims.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now