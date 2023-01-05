Police rescues 15 kidnapped persons in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara on Thursday rescued 15 persons abducted by bandits in the state.

The victims were abducted along the Gusau-Funtua Road on Tuesday and held hostage in the forest.

The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the development to journalists in Gusau.

He said the bandits were forced to abandon the victims and withdrew into the forest after a fierce gun duel with the operatives.

Shehu said: “The command on receiving the information mobilized the operatives for rescue operation and confidence building patrol in the area.

“The rescue team quickly rushed into the bush and recovered 15 persons comprising seven women, six men and two children.”

