Police rescues 16 victims of abduction in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna on Sunday rescued 16 persons abducted by bandits in the state.

The victims were abducted by the criminals along the Birnin-Gwari road in Udawa, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammad Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the operatives also recovered a vehicle snatched at a gunpoint in Zaria.

Jalige said: “On the 16th January 2022, the Kaduna Police Command through Divisional Police Officer, Buruku, received information that some persons were sighted around Masallaci area along Birnin Gwari road who were suspected to be victims of kidnapping.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO immediately mobilized personnel on a rescue mission to the area.

“On sighting the advancing troops, the hoodlums took to their heels leaving behind sixteen (16) victims whom the operatives successfully rescued.”

